Man shot in 'brutal' attack walked to church for help

Detectives in Londonderry are appealing for witnesses to an altercation during which a man was reportedly shot in the leg and walked to a nearby church to seek help.

Police have said that an altercation between two men took place in the Aileach Road area of Ballymagroarty, close to the Holy Family Church, shortly before 2.30pm on Boxing Day.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Brian Reid described the attack as “brutal”. He said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area close to the Ringfort Road roundabout on the Aileach Road around this time and saw what happened.

“It was reported that a man who was carrying a yellow plastic bag was shot in the leg by a second man. The assailant made off on foot, carrying what we believe was a handgun.

“The victim was able to walk to a nearby church where he contacted police.

“We believe this was a paramilitary-style shooting and although the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, this was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“Anyone with information about this crime or who may be able to help identify the perpetrator should contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 619 of 26/12/17."