Man shot in legs in west Belfast gun attack

A man has been shot in west Belfast.

It is understood he was shot in the legs.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The attack on the Springfield Road was reported to police at 7.45pm on Monday.

A PSNI statement said: “There are no further details at this early stage and police inquiries are ongoing.”

Sinn Fein Assembly member Fra McCann said it was a disgraceful attack.

“This brutal shooting was carried out in broad daylight and in full view of the local community.

“There is no space for this type of activity in our society. It’s wrong and unacceptable.”