Man shot in stomach during disturbances in north Belfast

A man was shot in the stomach amid disturbances in north Belfast at the weekend.

It happened in the New Lodge road area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man is was treated in hospital for his injuries and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “When we arrived at the scene, we found that a man in his 20s had sustained a gun-shot wound to the abdomen and had facial injuries. He was treated at the scene by NIAS and transferred to hospital.

“We are currently working to establish the exact circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in this area, around 1.30am and saw what happened, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 94 of 15/9/18.

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee has condemned those responsible for incidents in north Belfast last night which saw street disturbances and a man shot in the stomach.

Cllr Magee said: “The people of the New Lodge are concerned that trouble has spilled over into the streets and caused disturbance to local businesses and homes.

“There can be no place for guns on our streets.

“Details of that attack are still emerging, but I wish the man injured a speedy recovery and clearly this incident could have had even more disastrous consequences.

“I am calling on anyone with information on either of these attacks to bring it forward to the PSNI.”