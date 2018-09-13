Man shot in the legs

A man in his 20s sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his legs after a shooting in Londonderry last night, police say.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police responded to a report that shots had been fired in the Creggan area of Derry-Londonderry around 9.30pm this evening, Wednesday, September 12.

“A man in his 20s who sustained a number of gunshots to his legs has been taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said: “A man young man has been shot in the legs in Oakland Park estate in Creggan. I utterly condemn this attack.

“These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should pack up and get off the backs of the community.”

He added: “Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the police immediately.”