Man shot multiple times in NI | What we know so far

Police in Londonderry have confirmed a 20 year-old man was shot multiple times in the Creggan area of the city on Wednesday evening - here's what we know so far.

When and where did the shooting take place?

The PSNI say the the shooting took place at around 9:25pm on Wednesday in the Oakland Park area of Creggan in Londonderry.

What happened?

According to the PSNI, three unknown males forced their way into a house and shot a 20 year-old man three times in the leg.

Was anyone else injured?

An adult female and two children who were also in the house at the time were not injured but left shaken by their ordeal, said the PSNI.

What condition is the man in?

The man was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where his injuries have been described as potentially "life-changing" by Detective Superintendent Bobby Singleton.

What has the reaction been like in the local community?

Local councillor, Kevin Campbell, appealed to anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

"I utterly condemn this attack.

“These actions should stop immediately and those responsible should pack up and get off the backs of the community.

“Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the police immediately," said Colr. Campbell.