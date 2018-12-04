Man 'shot several times' outside N.I. school

The PSNI are at the scene of what they describe as an "ongoing incident" close to a Northern Ireland school.

The precise nature of the incident, which occurred near St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School in Belfast, has not yet been confirmed however, it has been reported that a man was shot close to the school.

The PSNI are currently at the scene.

People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll, said "hearing reports that somebody has been shot several times on the Glen Road."

The incident resulted in the PSNI issuing advice to parents on how they can collect their children from school.

"Police are dealing with an ongoing incident on the Glen Road, Belfast which will be causing significant disruption to traffic at school finishing time," said the PSNI.

"Could we ask that parents collect their children from either the Caffrey development or the Kennedy Way end of the Glen Road."

