Man spat blood in police officer’s face after trouble at McDonald’s

A Ballymena man who spat blood into the face of a police officer after trouble at McDonald’s restaurant in the town has been jailed for five months.

Adam Wilson (21), whose address was given as Staffa Drive, had earlier assaulted his girlfriend inside the premises and was called a “woman beater”.

CCTV showed he had slapped his girlfriend on the head and then another male became involved in a struggle with Wilson.

When Wilson tried to slap his girlfriend again she reportedly punched him on the head.

Wilson was kicked on the ground and received a split lip.

Police were called and outside the restaurant Wilson was offering violence and shouting abuse at members of the public.

When he was being arrested the defendant spat blood in the face of a police officer.

The court heard a remark was made about getting people shot.

Wilson had been charged with offences including being disorderly, having a stool as an offensive weapon at McDonald’s and assaults following the incident last November.

A defence solicitor said Wilson had been in an on-off relationship with the woman he had struck.

The solicitor said CCTV showed that the trio involved in the incident got “stuck in”.

The lawyer said the context of Wilson’s offending was “drug addiction”.

At Ballymena Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, District Judge Nigel Broderick said whilst he could give credit for guilty pleas they were “nasty” offences which were aggravated by spitting blood in the face of a police officer.