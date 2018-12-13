Man stabbed during ‘altercation on the street’

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was stabbed in west Belfast yesterday.

A man aged in his 20s sustained an injury to his shoulder during the incident, which occurred in the Whiterock Crescent area of the city.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “We received a report shortly after 6:45pm last night of an assault on a man.

“It was reported there was some type of altercation on the street and a man, aged in his 20s, sustained a stab wound to his shoulder. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“A 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody assisting us with our enquiries.”

She added: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw what happened, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1208 of 12/12/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.