Man ‘stabbed father in drink and drug-fuelled attack’

A man allegedly stabbed his father twice in a drink and drug-fuelled attack on a west Belfast street, a court has heard.

Pearse Hyndman is accused of inflicting the knife wounds after being confronted about throwing a traffic cone through a car window.

The 21-year-old, of Benares Street in Belfast, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court charged with attempted murder and possessing a bladed article in the early hours of Monday.

Bail was refused amid claims he told police if released he would kill his father.

A PSNI officer said the alleged victim, Patrick Hyndman, was woken by the sound of a car window being smashed in the Violet Street area.

He went outside and recognised a man armed with a knife as his son Pearse, it was claimed.

According to police the accused shouted “I’m going to cut your throat” before running towards his father.

“Pearse stabbed his father in the back, to the shoulder area,” the officer alleged.

During a struggle Patrick Hyndman punched his son before being stabbed again in the groin area, the court heard.

Although no further details were given on the injuries, they are not thought to be life-threatening.

The officer added: “Police believe that this was an unprovoked attack on his father.”

Pearse Hyndman also faces charges of threats to kill and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

He was said to have drunk seven tins of beer and a bottle of wine, and taken diazepam pills, before walking round to his father’s house.

In custody he allegedly admitted throwing a traffic cone through the car window in a bid to get his father’s attention.

District Judge Liam McNally also heard he told officers: “You better not give me bail, I will kill the b******.”

Defence solicitor Kevin McDonnell said his client has mental health issues, and had taken alcohol before going to his estranged father’s house.

“It was out of character,” Mr McDonnell argued.

Denying bail, however, Judge McNally ruled it was too early to consider release based on the alleged comments in custody.

Remanding Pearse Hyndman in custody to appear again by video-link on March 27, he added: “Some dust has to settle on this.”