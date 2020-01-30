Man stabbed in face - PSNI deny tongue cut from mouth after gruesome image appears on social media

The PSNI has rejected the claim that a man had his tongue cut from his mouth during an attack in a street on Thursday morning.

Police received a report of a male being injured during an incident in the Harrogate Street area of west Belfast.

The PSNI confirmed the man had been stabbed in the face.

An image pertaining to be that of the injured man has been shared on social media with some people claiming the man had his tongue cut from his mouth however the PSNI has unequivocally denied this.

Inspector Paul Noble said the man was being treated for a stab wound to his face and had been taken to hospital.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to the side of his face, which is not believed to life threatening.

"Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 275 of 30/01/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said Inspector Noble.