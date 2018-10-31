Man stabbed in head in NI - woman punched in face

The PSNI has launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in the head as two men attempted to rob him in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the Haywood Avenue are of Ormeau Road in Belfast.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “Shortly before 1:30am, it was reported that a man and a woman were walking in the area when they were approached by two men wearing dark clothing and asked for money and cigarettes.

"When told they did not have any, the male received stab wounds both to his upper leg and head and the female was punched in the face. The male and female were both taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

“Both offenders made off from the scene empty handed, but it is unclear in what direction they made off towards. Enquiries are continuing.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 55 31/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”