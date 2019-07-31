Man stabbed in ‘serious’ weekend assault

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the early hours of Friday morning in Belfast, police say.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a serious assault which occurred in the Conway Street area of Belfast in the early hours of Friday, 12th July.”

Constable Denny said: “It was reported to police at approximately 2.10 am that a male in his 20s had been stabbed, he was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“We are working to establish a motive for the incident and would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 284 of 12/07/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”