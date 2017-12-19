Man stabbed several times in Craigavon altercation

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following an ‘altercation’ in Craigavon last night (Monday, December 18).

The man had wounds to his neck, face and abdomen, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time, police say.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives in Lurgan are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the Derrytrasna Lane area of Craigavon last night.”

Detective Inspector Harvey said: “Police responded to a report of an altercation at this address at approximately 7:40pm and found a man, aged in his 50s, had been stabbed several times. The victim sustained wounds to his neck, face and abdomen during the attack, which we believed took place outside the address.

“The man was taken to hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.”

The Detective Inspector continued: “A 69-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything in this area last night around 7:30pm to phone police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1263 of 18/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”