Man stabbed to death in city centre

A man has died after he was stabbed during an incident in Dublin city centre.

The attack happened outside a premises in O’Connell Street at around 1.40am on Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to the Mater Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

O’Connell Street, Dublin’s main thoroughfare, has been closed to traffic and restrictions have been put in place effecting bus and Luas services.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was on O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning to contact them at Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.