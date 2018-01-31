Man steals cash and cigarettes in armed robbery

Police are probing an armed robbery at a shop in south Belfast.

Shortly before 10.15pm on Tuesday a man entered the premises on Lockview Road armed with a handgun and demanded money from the safe.

He then made off with cash along with a significant quantity cigarettes and scratchcards.

The man is thought to have been late 40s early 50s and was wearing a grey top with a yellow hi-vis vest, black boots, faded blue jeans and a black beanie hat. His face was covered but it is believed he wore glasses with a thin frame.

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for information.