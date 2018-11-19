Man ‘stubbed out cigarette on ex-partner and threatened to burn down house’

A man allegedly put a cigarette out on his ex-partner and threatened to burn down her home, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors also claimed Patrick McCann held a broken Buckfast bottle to his own throat during a separate encounter with police in Armagh.

The 22-year-old, of St Patrick’s Park in the city, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to damage property, theft, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon.

During a bail hearing a judge was told McCann arrived at the gates of a PSNI station on June 10, requesting to speak to police.

But before any officers went out he had allegedly left, shouting that he was going to “kill someone”.

A Crown lawyer claimed when police located him a short time later in the Mullacreevie Green area he ignored warnings to stop shouting and screaming.

McCann was said to have been carrying a bottle of Buckfast wine.

“As police approached he smashed it and held a glass shard to his neck,” prosecution counsel added.

He was detained for a second time following separate alleged incidents on October 27 and November 12.

His ex-partner claimed he arrived at her home without permission, stole £25 from her purse, and struck her with a brush, the court was told.

She alleged that he then put a cigarette out on her ankle, inflicting a burn.

The prosecution contended that McCann also issued threats to the woman in a phone call last week.

“He stated ‘I’m going to burn you and whoever is in that house out of it’,” the Crown lawyer submitted.

During police interviews McCann denied making any threats, assault or theft, and claimed he had been invited to the woman’s home.

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill argued: “No-one has been killed, no house has been burnt down, and no defendant apprehended with petrol.”

But the judge, Sir Richard McLaughlin, insisted he wanted more information on the accused before deciding whether to grant bail.

Adjourning the application, he said: “The court is less interested in his welfare, just at the minute, than the people who are allegedly being threatened.”