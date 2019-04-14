Man suffers fractured eye socket in city centre attack

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of two men being assaulted in Belfast in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday).

It happened in Waring Street which is located in the Cathedral Quarter of the city.

Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: “It was reported that at approximately 3am two men were assaulted by a group of people in the Waring Street area.

“One of the men suffered a fractured eye socket as a result of the attack and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information or may have mobile phone footage is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 151 of 13/04/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.