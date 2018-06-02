Man suffers head injuries after “serious” Gordon Street assault

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault on man in the Gordon Street area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, June 2.

Detective Sergeant Adam Ruston said: “Shortly after 1.30am a man in his 30s was attacked closed to licenced premises in this vicinity. The man suffered head injuries as a result of the attack and is currently in hospital receiving treatment where his condition is described as serious. Police subsequently arrested a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s in relation to the incident and they remain in custody at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 153 02/06/2018. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”