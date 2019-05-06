Man suffers head injuries in claw hammer attack

A man in his 30s suffered lacerations to his head in an attack by three men at a flat in Lisburn last night (Sunday).

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at the property in the Woodbrook Avenue area.

Police are investigating the assault.

Detective Sergeant Melanie McGrory said: “We received a report at approximately 11.30pm that three men had gained entry to a flat in the area and assaulted the male occupant with a claw hammer.

“The 32-year-old man suffered lacerations to his head as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in

Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 1657 of 05/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.