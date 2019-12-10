Man suffers serious facial injuries in city assault

A man has sustained serious facial injuries and a broken arm during an assault near Belfast city centre.

Police said the victim, aged in his 50s, was attacked by two males and a female in Donegall Pass around 6pm on Monday (December 9).

He is being treated in hospital for injuries including a fractured eye socket.

The assailants are said to have been travelling in a dark coloured car.

Police have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, close to the junction with Posnett Street, to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1637 09/12/19.