Man suffers ‘serious injuries’ during incident in west Belfast

A man is being treated in hospital after suffering “serious injuries” during an altercation in west Belfast.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after the injured man was discovered in the Woodbourne Court area yesterday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to what a PSNI spokesperson described as “serious injuries”.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

“We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident,” said detective sergeant Dane.

“An altercation is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening of Saturday, 13 October and time of report to police at 12.50pm yesterday, Sunday, 14 October.

“I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 710 14/10/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”