Man suffers 'smoke inhalation' after arson attack at NI home - 'we are very lucky today that we are not dealing with a more serious incident'

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an arson attack at a property in Co Antrim.

It happened at a property in the Ballymacvea Road area of Kells.

Ballymacvea Road, Kells - Google maps

A PSNI spokesman said that around 1.30am they received a report that a bin had been pushed up against the back door of a house and set on fire.

A car that was parked at the side of a house had also been set on fire.

NIFRS personnel attended and assisted a male occupant from the property. The PSNI said it is believed he suffered smoke inhalation.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "We are very lucky today that we are not dealing with a more serious incident.

"The perpetrator(s) who carried out this reckless act showed total disregard for the safety of anyone in this property.

"I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at all in the Ballymacvea Road area to contact detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 100 18/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."