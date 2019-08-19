Man sustains injuries to head and face in weekend assault

A man sustained 'serious injuries to his head and face' after an assault at the weekend.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of an assault in the Lurgan Road area of Banbridge between late Saturday night (17 August) and the early hours of Sunday morning (18 August).

It was reported that some form of altercation, involving a group of people, took place outside hotel premises.

Sergeant Maguire said: “A man in his 40s remains in hospital having sustained serious injuries to his head and face as a result.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information that could assist our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2073 of 17/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.