Man sustains serious face, head and leg injuries after being attacked by men in early hours in Cushendall

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a serious assault in Cushendall in the early hours of Monday, 11th August.

Sergeant Moody said: "It was reported that two young men were walking in the Stoney Lonan Lane area of the village at around 12.30am when three men got out of a silver saloon car and attacked them.

"One man aged in his early twenties sustained serious injuries to his leg alongside face and head injuries.

A man aged in his late teens is, thankfully, not thought to be seriously injured at this time.

"A short time later, two men aged 28 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 92 - 11/08/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/