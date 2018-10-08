Man taken to hospital after ‘brutal’ shooting

A man in his 30s has suffered “potentially life changing” injuries in a “brutal shooting” in West Belfast.

The incident was reported to police at around 11.30pm last night.

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said the shooting, which is being treated as a paramilitary style attack, happened in the Norglen Road area.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are potentially life changing,” the spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector McGaffin added: “We are treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary style attack. This incident is another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information that would assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1416 07/10/18.”