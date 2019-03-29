Man taken to hospital after early-hours ‘altercation’

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man in his 30s was hospitalised with head and face injuries following an “altercation” in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault on a man in the Talbot Street area of Belfast during the early hours of this morning, Friday March 29.”

Inspector David McBride said: “We received the report of an altercation between two men outside commercial premises at around 4.15am.

“Police, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the scene. One man, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries.

“Police subsequently arrested a man, aged 23, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.”

Inspector McBride added: “Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 168 of 29/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”