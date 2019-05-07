Man taken to hospital after north Belfast assault

A man was taken to hospital after he was assaulted in a house on Alliance Avenue, north Belfast last night.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in north Belfast are investigating after a report of an assault in a property on Alliance Avenue last night, Monday 06 May.

“It was reported that at around 8.45pm a male was assaulted by another male in a house in the area. The male was taken to hospital for treatment for a cut to his head.”

The spokesperson added: “Police are appealing for anyone who has any information that can assist with their investigation to contact officers in Tennent Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1175 06/05/19. Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”