Man taken to hospital after ‘racially motivated hate crime’

An attack on a man in the Ligoniel Road area of north Belfast is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, police have said.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning (March 3), but details have only been released by the PSNI today.

Sergeant Tierney said: “Shortly before 11:15am, it was reported that a male in his 30s was assaulted by two unknown males in the area. The man received a cut to his head and above his eye. The males are believed to have made off towards the Crumlin Road area. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage. We are investigating this incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

“The males are described as being 5”8 in height, shaved heads and wearing dark jackets and jeans.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 500 3/3/19.”