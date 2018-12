Police have fired a Taser at a man inside the grounds of Parliament, Scotland Yard said.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "A man was detained and arrested by Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site, at around 11.55hrs on Tuesday, 11 December.

Armed police following an incident at the Palace of Westminster. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 11, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

"A Taser was deployed. Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

The incident is not believed to be terror-related.