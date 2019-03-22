Man threw partner down stairs

A Belfast man threw his partner down stairs before emptying the contents of a colostomy bag over her, a court heard on Friday.

Samuel Victor Hislop, 62, was given two years probation for an attack described as “nasty”.

Hislop, a school car park attendant from Daphne Street in Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told the defendant abuses alcohol as part of a volatile relationship with the victim. However, the couple are expected to reconcile.

Imposing two years probation, Mrs Bagnall said: “This is a nasty incident, but he is to be credited for entering a plea at the outset.”