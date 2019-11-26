Man to appear in court after armed gang target NI takeaway

A 38-year-old man is to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday) after an NI fast food outlet was robbed.

The takeaway on Portadown's Lurgan Road was targeted by an armed and masked gang on Saturday November 23.

PSNI

Police said a 38-year-old man has been charged with robbery.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "He is expected to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday 27 November. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier this week Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: “We received a report shortly after midnight that two masked men entered the rear of the premises on Lurgan Road, both of whom were reported to have been carrying weapons, including a suspected firearm and a crowbar.

“A third male remained at the rear door of the property.

“The two suspects searched the counter area before fleeing with the third male, and with a sum of money.

“There were staff members present during the incident and, thankfully, no one was physically injured, however, staff have been left understandably shaken.

“Our enquiries are continuing this morning, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspects who are described as having worn dark-coloured clothing to contact us.

“If you were in the Lurgan Road area of Portadown just prior to or after midnight and, if you saw any suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch.

“We are unsure at this early stage if a getaway vehicle was used, or if suspects made off on foot. Therefore, we want to hear from you if you saw any vehicle driving erratically, or at speed, in the Portadown area around midnight.

“Call our detectives if you can help our investigation, or if you have information about this crime on 101, quoting reference number 101 of 23/11/19. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”