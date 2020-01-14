Man to appear in court after taxi driver suffers 'horrifying attack' | cash reward offered by taxi firm boss for information

A taxi firm has offered a cash reward for information after a driver suffered an horrific attack.

The appeal for information comes from Street Cars Strabane after one of their drivers was injured after lifting a fare in Strabane and taking a fare them to The Glebe area of Sion Mills around 1am on Monday.

Injured driver posted on Street Cars Facebook page

A post on Street Cars Facebook page says: "On arrival at an address in The Glebe, our driver was viciously attacked by the male he was driving to this destination, and the horrifying outcome of this attack is plain for all to see.

"The nature of attacks such as this and others have no place in our society.

"We work in a difficult industry at the best of times, and the financial gain is petty in return.

"Attacks such as this are no different to attacks on medical staff or emergency service providers.

"We work alone and too many times we are exposed to certain threats that remain between the driver and the fare.

"I personally have decided to put up a cash reward to anyone with information on this brutal attack.

"Although this happened at 1.15 am, it took place in a built up area and I'm certain it was witnessed by someone in the park concerned.

"Any information submitted to me will be treated with anonymity.

"I wish to offer our driver a swift recovery and to relay to him that the thoughts of everyone in our firm, and indeed most people in our town are with him and his family at this difficult time."

When asked about the incident a PSNI spokesman said an 18-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, making off without payment and criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 14 January. As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.