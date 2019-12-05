Man to appear in NI court after large drugs seizure

A 30-year-old man is to appear in court this morning after police seized a large quantity of drugs yesterday.

Police said the man, arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit in Craigavon , has been charged with possession of a class B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, possession of a class C drug and possession of a class C drug with intent to supply.

Drugs seizure

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday 5th December.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The charges relate the seizure of Pregabalin tablets, cannabis and cash following the search of a property in Craigavon."

Following yesterday's search Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton, from the Organised Crime Unit, said: “During the search of a property in the Craigavon area, officers recovered suspected Class B drugs, namely around 1000 Pregabalin tablets, cannabis with an estimated street value of over £10,000 and over £1,000 in cash.

"This search was another step in our ongoing commitment to committed to both preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities and pursuing those intent on destroying lives through the supply of illicit drugs.

Drugs seizure

"People may think that taking prescription drugs is not dangerous, however taking these drugs that you haven’t been prescribed in unregulated quantities can pose a massive risk to life.

"With these illegal substances removed from our streets today, we continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those involved in drug dealing within our communities. We will continue to work hard to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

"I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."