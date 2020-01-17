Man to be sentenced over one-punch death of Padraig Fox

A 22-year old father-of-two who admitted causing the death of a vulnerable Co Down man in a ‘one-punch’ incident will be sentenced for manslaughter later this month.

During a hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday into the December 2018 death of Padraig Fox, it emerged that Donach Rice slashed his arm with a machete in a bid to create a ‘self-defence scenario’ and wrongly blamed the deceased.

Rice (22) from Kilkeel Street in Annalong, initially lied to police about how Mr Fox died, but later admitted punching the 29-year old in the face, which caused him to fall back and hit his head.

Mr Fox lived alone in a flat at Burrendale Road in Newcastle, and the day before he lost his life, he had been with neighbour Paul Magennis, who lived in the flat above, and cousins Donach and Nathan Rice (21).

The men spent Friday December 7 drinking and talking drugs, including acid, in Magennis’s flat. This went on into the following morning, and some time around 8am and 9am, Mr Fox lost his life.

Saying Mr Fox’s death was set against a backdrop of “the disorderly lifestyle these young men had”, Crown prosecutor Rick Weir QC said that in the flat “tensions were raised and altercations ensued”.

Following the discovery of Mr Fox’s body and due to the Rice cousins and Magennis initially lying to police, officers had to piece together what occurred.

Mr Weir said that during the course of Friday night and early Saturday morning, Mr Fox sustained a facial injury after he was assaulted in the flat. After that, at around 5am, he walked to the Slieve Donard with the Rices.

At around 8am, the Rices and Magennis went to Tesco where a bottle of vodka was purchased. A short time after they returned there was an altercation between Donach Rice and Mr Fox, when the deceased was punched once and fell.

Mr Justice Colton said: “This is a serious matter and I will want some time to reflect on it.”

The judge said he would pass sentence on January 28. Donach Rice and Magennis were remanded back into custody, Nathan Rice was released on continuing bail.