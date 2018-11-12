Man to face trial on tax evasion and fraud charges

A 64-year-old man is to stand trial in the new year on fraud and tax evasion charges, a court has heard.

Gerald Murray, whose address was given as Lisburn Road, appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he denied five charges linked to a property in the city centre.

He was charged with, and denied, two counts of cheating the public revenue, and three charges of fraud by false representation.

Murray was charged with “failing to declare liability to income tax in respect of rental monies” for the property at St George’s Harbour between April 2002 and April 2007 with intent to defraud the Commissioners of Revenue and Customs, and of failing to declare or make payment on his liability for capital gains tax in respect of the sale of the same property between April 2006 and March 2015.

A further three charges of fraud by false representation were also put to Murray as he stood in the dock of the court.

A trial date of February 8 was set, with the hearing scheduled to last around two weeks.

After hearing the date of his trial, Murray was told he was free to leave the court.