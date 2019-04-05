Man to go on trial for murder of fisherman

A Co Down man is to go on trial later this year charged with the murder of a Romanian fisherman almost 12 months ago.

Jason Carr (21), of Crew Hill Court, Ardglass, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday to be arraigned on four charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder of Stefan Zait on May 24, 2018.

Mr Zait, aged 45, died following an assault in the fishing village of Ardglass in Co Down.

Carr also denied a charge of causing criminal damage to the door of a house at Crew Hill Court two days earlier on May 22, 2018.

He further pleaded not guilty to assaulting Mr Zait and stealing a bottle of vodka from him valued at £12.49 on the same date.

Also in the dock was his 50-year-old father David Brian Carr, of Kildare Court, Ardglass.

He pleaded not guilty to threatening Mr Zait on May 22 “not to contact police or press charges against Jason Carr”.

A third defendant, Nicola Goulding (35), of St Joseph’s Close, Ardglass, denied a charge of perverting the course of justice.

The charge stated that on June 1, 2018, she made a “false statement to police that Stefan Zait produced a knife during a confrontation with Jason Carr”.

A defence barrister for Jason Carr, Eugent Grant QC, told the court that a registered intermediary may be required for his trial.

Mr Justice Colton set the trial date for October 7 this year at Downpatrick Crown Court.

He released all three defendants on continuing bail ahead of their trial.