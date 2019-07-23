Man to stand trial for child sex offences

A man is to stand trial for an alleged series of child sex offences spanning three decades, a judge ordered today.

Gavin Cuthbert, 49, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court to face a total of 41 charges.

He is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault, gross indecency with a child and buggery.

Cuthbert, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, also faces further charges of sexual assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged offences cover a period from 1988 to 2018, and involve two separate complainants.

Entering the dock with the aid of a crutch, Cuthbert raised no objection to the preliminary enquiry hearing.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall then backed prosecution submissions that he has a case to answer and granted an application to have him returned for Crown Court trial.

Cuthbert was remanded back into custody until those proceedings get underway on a date to be set.