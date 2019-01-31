Man to stand trial over £10k bank theft

A Belfast man is to stand trial charged with stealing more than £10,000 from a bank, a judge ordered on Thursday.

Jamie Scott Leitch appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court to face one count of theft.

The 38-year-old, of Ardkeen Crescent, is accused of stealing £10,7000 in cash belonging to Northern Bank trading as Danske Bank.

The alleged offence occurred between September 6-7, 2017.

No further details were disclosed during a brief preliminary enquiry hearing.

Leitch spoke to confirm that he understood the charge against him, but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

His lawyer did not contest prosecution submissions that he has a case to answer.

District Judge Liam McNally then granted an application to have him returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed.

Leitch was released on continuing bail of £500.