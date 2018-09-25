Man ‘touched genitals as he watched porn in public’

A Co Monaghan man allegedly carried out an obscene act as he watched porn in public, a court in Belfast heard on Tuesday.

Mark Connolly, 50, appeared before magistrates in the city following a suspected incident on Sunday.

He is charged with committing an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature, and outraging public decency by touching his genitals while viewing pornography in a public area.

No further details of the alleged offence were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Connolly, whose address was given as Milehouse, Monaghan, is to be released on agreed bail terms, the court was told.

He will live at a location to be approved by police, sign twice a week and provide a £1,000 cash surety.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall listed the case for a further hearing in four weeks’ time.