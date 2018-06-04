Man ‘tried to choke his pregnant partner’

A man allegedly attacked and tried to choke his pregnant partner after accusing her of being unfaithful, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said the woman claimed Barry Porter shoved her to the floor of his home in Londonderry and grabbed her throat until she couldn’t breathe.

Porter, 32, is also accused of threatening to kill both his father and sister, and burn down their houses, days later.

During a bail hearing the court was told he was first arrested after officers went to his Elaghmore Park address on May 11.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire said they were met by Porter’s visibly upset girlfriend, bruised on both sides of her neck and claiming to have trouble speaking and swallowing.

An ambulance was called after the woman revealed she was 15 weeks pregnant.

“The injured party said the applicant accused her of cheating on him and pushed her to the ground in the living room,” Mr Maguire continued.

“She said when she tried to get up he grabbed hold of her throat and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.”

Porter denied putting his hands on her throat, claiming instead she carried out the act herself during a heated exchange about her “lifestyle” while pregnant, the court heard.

Insisting he would never hit a woman, he alleged that she had thrown a car of beer that struck him on the eye.

Although he was released from custody at that stage, five days later new allegations were made by relatives.

Porter’s father contacted police claiming he had made threats to kill him and his daughter – the accused’s sister – and set fire to their properties.

“Both were extremely frightened by the incident and said they believed he would be capable of carrying out these actions,” Mr Maguire added.

Porter denies charges of common assault, threats to kill and threats to damage property.

His barrister confirmed he was contesting the allegations, adding that statements of complaints have been withdrawn.

“As things stand, evidentially neither of these cases is going to go anywhere,” counsel argued.

Adjourning the bail application, Lord Justice Treacy requested confirmation Porter is attending courses to deal with his issues.