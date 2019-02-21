Man ‘tried to choke partner after accusing her of being unfaithful’

A Co Armagh man allegedly tried to choke his partner and knocked her unconscious after accusing her of being unfaithful, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed Kevin Grimley, 28, also head-butted the woman and threatened to burn her house down while she and her children were in it.

Refusing bail, Mrs Justice Keegan described the alleged domestic violence as serious and worrying.

Grimley, of Tullybrone Road in Tassagh, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, attempted choking with intent, threats to kill and threats to damage property endangering life.

He was arrested after his partner contacted police to claim he had carried out the attack at her Tullysaran Road home on February 15.

Grimley allegedly started an argument about a text message on the woman’s phone and accused her of sleeping with another man, the court heard.

Crown lawyer Garrett O’Kane said the defendant allegedly head-butted her before grabbing her by the throat, squeezing and shouting that he was going to kill her.

It was claimed that Grimley then elbowed and spat in her face, threw her against a wall where she hit her head and was knocked unconscious.

When she came round he was shouting at her, accusing her of lying, according to the prosecution.

“She said he was threatening to kill her, threatening to burn the house down with her and the kids in it,” Mr O’Kane continued.

Her phone was also allegedly smashed during the incident.

The woman sustained bruising to her forehead, neck and body, along with a cut to her eyebrow, Mrs Justice Keegan was told.

Defence counsel Steffan Rafferty said Grimley has no recollection of the alleged events.

The barrister submitted that his client, the alleged victim and another man had been drinking for several hours.

Grimley woke the next day unaware of why she had left the house or the reason for police coming to arrest him.

But despite Mr Rafferty arguing that the accused could live at an address up to 12 miles away from his partner, the judge ruled he must remain in custody.

She said: “I don’t consider at this stage I could manage the risks of a repeat of serious domestic violence.”