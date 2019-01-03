Man ‘tried to choke woman after she refused to have sex’

A man allegedly tried to choke a woman who refused to have sex after he had arranged for her to join him in Northern Ireland, the High Court has heard.

Vladimir Lazov, 35, is also accused of drenching her in cold water, spitting in her face and subjecting her to repeated beatings.

Prosecutors claimed that when the Bulgarian national was arrested on New Year’s Eve he told the woman: “Be careful what you say because when I come out I will bury you.”

Lazov, of Northland Village in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, is charged with four counts of common assault, threats to kill, and attempted choking with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Bail was refused amid concerns over the suitability of a proposed address.

A Crown lawyer said the alleged victim told police she met Lazov through Facebook around August or September last year.

He then moved from Spain to Northern Ireland in search of work and bought her a ticket to join him in October, the court heard.

It was claimed that days later Lazov had been drinking at home and demanded sex from her.

When she refused he became angry, grabbed her by the throat as she lay on the bed and started to squeeze, according to the prosecution.

The woman allegedly tried to fight him off before he let go after about 15 seconds.

She claimed that she ran to the bathroom and locked the door, only for Lazov to get in and throw cold water all over her.

The prosecution contended that he also spat in her face, calling her a “whore” and a “prostitute” during the incident.

Further alleged assaults occurred during November, on Christmas Eve and December 30.

The woman claimed he specifically punched her about the stomach and kidneys because these were areas not on display, the court heard.

During police interviews Lazov denied subjecting her to any physical violence.

“He accepts there were frequent rows due to his drinking, but these were verbal arguments only,” defence counsel said.

“He is at pains to point out that he fully accepts the relationship is over.”

Denying bail at this stage, Mr Justice Horner indicated that a fresh application could be mounted if an alternative address is located.