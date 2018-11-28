Man ‘tried to push girlfriend down flight of stairs’

A man allegedly bit his girlfriend on the face and shoved her at the top of a flight of stairs, the High Court has heard.

Gerard Lavery, 36, is also charged with threatening to kill the woman after they had been drinking together at his Co Armagh home.

Lavery, of Brownlow Terrace in Lurgan, was refused bail.

Prosecution barrister David McClean said both of them appeared drunk when police were called to the house on November 20.

“She made a verbal allegation that she had been bitten on the cheek at an unknown time the previous day,” the barrister submitted.

A red mark was said to be visible on that area of her face.

She further claimed Lavery issued the threat and pushed the woman, causing her to stumble.

According to the prosecution she allegedly had to grab a banister to prevent falling down the stairs, with her coat ripping during the incident.

Lavery is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily, criminal damage and common assault.

Defence counsel argued that there were issues about whether photographs of the suspected injury actually depict a bite mark.

He referred to claims made against his client as “malicious and fabricated”.

With both Lavery and the woman described as alcoholics, the barrister added: “This is a relationship which is rough and volatile.”

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice McAlinden ruled: “There’s a significant risk of reoffending with this vulnerable individual.”