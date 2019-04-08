Man used abusive language after Larne RTC cordon breach

A man who who used abusive language after breaching a cordon which had been put up after a girl was knocked down by a car in Larne claimed he was trying to get to a friend’s house.

Carl Yendall (25), formerly of Curran Road in Larne but now with an address listed at Henderson Avenue in Belfast, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing in relation to a charge of disorderly behaviour.

A prosecutor said around 6pm on February 28 last year police were holding a scene at Victoria Road in Larne following a “serious road traffic collision” and the defendant had walked beneath cordon tape.

When ordered out of the area he swore and his involvement with officers “appeared to amuse him”.

He refused to give his details to police.

It is understood a collision involving a child and a car happened at around 3.30pm on the date in question.

At the time the Ambulance Service said the girl was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children with ‘non life threatening injuries’.

A defence lawyer said Yendall had been living in Larne and was on his way to a friend’s house and “didn’t see any harm in ducking under the cordon and going a couple of houses down”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Yendall was in breach of two suspended sentences and was putting himself at risk of being sent to jail but instead he ordered the defendant to do 100 hours of Community Service.