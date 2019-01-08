Man vanished from N.I. in June 2018 - PSNI concerned for his welfare

Police investigating the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Northern Ireland in June 2018 are concerned for his well-being.

Hamsa Shariff Dahir arrived in Belfast in June 2018 and was reported missing shortly after he arrived and has been missing ever since.

MISSING: Hamsa Shariff Dahir was last seen in Northern Ireland in June 2018.

The police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Mr. Dahir.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking for assistance to locate him.

"Police would like to locate Hamsa to confirm his well-being," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"If you know Hamsa, or know where he is.

"Or if you have any information that help locate him, please contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland and quote incident number 495 02/06/18," they added.