Man wakens to find knife being held to his throat

An intruder held a knife to a man’s throat before making off with his smartphone and cash during a terrifying early morning incident.

Detectives are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary at a house in the Magdala Street area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Saturday (September 1).

A police spokesman said that at approximately 4am, the male occupant of the house awoke to find a male intruder holding a knife to his throat.

The intruder took money and the man’s iphone and then left the house.

“The occupant was not injured during this incident, however he has been left very badly shaken,” the spokesman said.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan appeaed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could help police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 676 01/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.