Man wakes to find man armed with a spade in his home - male runs from property when challenged with money, bank card and phone

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Cliftonville Road area of Belfast on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: “At around 11:10 pm, the occupant woke to find an unknown male in his property armed with a spade.

The man had been armed with a spade

"The male ran off from the property when challenged.

"It is believed that a mobile phone, bank card and a small amount of money was taken.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the area and who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage.

"Please call 101, quoting reference 1946 08/02/20.”