Man walks free after dissident republican terrorism charges dropped

A Coalisland man alleged to have links with the New IRA has walked free from court after explosives and firearms charges were withdrawn.

Appearing at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Brian Carron of Colliers Lane in the Co Tyrone town was released of his bail terms and told he was free to go.

The 34-year-old was due to stand trial accused of possessing explosives, firearms and articles for use in terrorism.

It is understood that the charges arose from an investigation linked to the murder of Constable Ronan Kerr in Omagh, but were not connected to his death.

Constable Kerr was killed when a booby trap placed under his car exploded on April 2, 2011.

At court on Wednesday, a lawyer representing the Public Prosecution Service said: “All matters are to be withdrawn.”

The BBC has reported that the PPS decision was taken after a number of evidential matters came to light – meaning the PPS had to review the Test for Prosecution. The BBC report also said it is understood that this process will require time to allow the PSNI to make further enquiries and obtain additional evidence.