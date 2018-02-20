Man who destroyed car in UDA murder case refused bail

A man who admitted helping to destroy a car used in the murder of north Belfast loyalist John ‘Bonzer’ Boreland has been refused bail.

Thomas O’Hara, from Brownhill Drive in the Kilburney area of Scotland, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to destroying a silver Renault Megane car which was sought by police in connection with the murder of the former UDA boss.

O’Hara will be sentenced at the conclusion of the trial involving his two co-accused, who deny the charges.

Pointing out these two men also face and deny the same charge yet have been granted bail, O’Hara’s barrister asked that his 31-year-old client also be released on bail.

The prosecution pointed out that as O’Hara, who has spent 17 months on remand, is a Scottish resident there were concerns about a risk of flight.

Mr Boreland, 40, was shot dead in the Sunningdale Gardens area of north Belfast in August 2016 as he made his way home from a local pub.