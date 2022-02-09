The PSNI have launched a murder investigation

Major Investigation Team detectives have also issued a photograph of Mr Gavin.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin died as a result of injuries sustained on Friday, January 7. He had been stabbed.

“Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive at around 6.15am that Friday. Mr Gavin was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away just over four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday, February 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A murder investigation has been launched, and I would reiterate our appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the Harcourt Drive area late on Thursday 6 January or early on Friday 7 January and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry